Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Darling Ingredients worth $13,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,567,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,486,000 after buying an additional 203,921 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,660,000 after buying an additional 682,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,425,000 after buying an additional 791,157 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after buying an additional 2,627,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,919,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after buying an additional 595,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

