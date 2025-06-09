Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Sells $15,247,515.80 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $15,247,515.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 452,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,314,169.24. This represents a 21.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 13,766 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $1,608,419.44.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $13,451,522.15.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $12,983,775.75.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $122.16 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.53, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $124.32.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank set a $130.00 target price on Datadog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $14,884,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Datadog by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Datadog by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

