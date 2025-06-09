De Ven Michael G. Van Purchases 15,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) Director De Ven Michael G. Van bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.20 per share, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KDP opened at $32.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 144,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 354,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 52,883 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 76,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

