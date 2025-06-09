Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $6,636,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Down 1.6%

SOXS stock opened at $10.81 on Monday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

