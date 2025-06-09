Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.62. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.3275 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.