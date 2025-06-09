EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,657 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 643.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $113.93 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

