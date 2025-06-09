FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,199,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,682,727,000 after acquiring an additional 56,236 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,907,568,000 after acquiring an additional 734,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,798,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,350,686,000 after acquiring an additional 109,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,298,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,209,338,000 after acquiring an additional 323,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,221,004 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $906,165,000 after acquiring an additional 127,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $337.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $354.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $219.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.