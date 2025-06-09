Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 362.86 ($4.91), with a volume of 132479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363 ($4.91).

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 334.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 324.83.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported GBX 3.51 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 94.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC will post 46.686747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC’s aim is to achieve long term capital growth for investors by investing in special situations. It is an actively managed contrarian Investment Trust that thrives on volatility and uncertainty.

