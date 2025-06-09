Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,305,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,328,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 750,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,577,000 after purchasing an additional 266,381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 633,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 249,736 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 320,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 319,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 47,531 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $72.27 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $74.26. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

