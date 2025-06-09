First Citizens Financial Corp Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $141.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $126.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This trade represents a 17.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,255,320 shares of company stock worth $172,680,419. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

