First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

