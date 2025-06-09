Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of FOX worth $14,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $138,822,000. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at $57,766,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of FOX by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 5,706,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,010,000 after purchasing an additional 759,874 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of FOX by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,549,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after purchasing an additional 702,561 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 7,082.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 466,330 shares during the period. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.