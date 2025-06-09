Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) CFO Sells $310,459.59 in Stock

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Tomsic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Steven Tomsic sold 39,642 shares of FOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $2,192,202.60.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $54.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth about $23,727,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 19,428.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after buying an additional 178,163 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 205.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,709,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,331,000 after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

