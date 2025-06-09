Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 262,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:FDP opened at $32.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.34 and a beta of 0.41. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fresh Del Monte Produce

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $35,645.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,941.65. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.