Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 226 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulcrum Equity Management lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $213.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

