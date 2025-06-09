GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 43,051 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 27,955.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,051 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,960. This trade represents a 6.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 3.0%

MTN stock opened at $150.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $199.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.80.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

