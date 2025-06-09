GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 7,468.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,967 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $7,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE stock opened at $65.25 on Monday. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.80.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.30 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.54%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

