GAMMA Investing LLC Has $7.57 Million Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 47,820.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,811 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Concentrix by 582.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $465,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Concentrix by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 750,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Concentrix by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 124,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Concentrix Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $56.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.56. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.3328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Olivier Duha sold 29,444 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $1,428,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,082,424.24. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,954,652. This represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,944 shares of company stock worth $1,510,158. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Stories

