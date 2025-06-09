GAMMA Investing LLC Has $7.64 Million Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 8,326.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 94,167 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 424.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 24,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $88.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its 200-day moving average is $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.84. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.59 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

