GAMMA Investing LLC Has $8.03 Million Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 9,914.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,209 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Brink’s by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Brink’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

NYSE:BCO opened at $83.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average of $90.13. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $115.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

