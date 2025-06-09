GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 9,984.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,876 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Datadog by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Datadog by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Datadog by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.04.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $122.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, Director Shardul Shah sold 23,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,849,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 396,121 shares in the company, valued at $47,534,520. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 371,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 728,776 shares of company stock valued at $78,705,625 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Read More

