GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 15,351.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in AGCO by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AGCO opened at $100.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.68. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.87%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

