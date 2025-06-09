GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 126,667 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 10,626.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 127,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 126,667 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,600,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,572 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,711,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,228,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,122,000 after acquiring an additional 610,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 838,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Stock Down 0.2%

LITE stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $80.00 target price on Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $356,914.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,021.32. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 4,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $317,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,612,708.20. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,520 shares of company stock worth $2,103,278. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

