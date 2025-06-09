Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3,232.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 162,487 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 295.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 37.8% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

GTES opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTES. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

