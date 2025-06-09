GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research set a $95.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

GEHC opened at $71.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average of $78.62. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.65 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.