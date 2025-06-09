Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265,466 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Gerdau by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of GGB opened at $2.97 on Monday. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0188 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GGB shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gerdau from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

