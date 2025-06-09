Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF alerts:

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIQ opened at $41.62 on Monday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -244.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Profile

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.