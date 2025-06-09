Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,404 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 88,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $73.52 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.3697 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

