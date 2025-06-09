Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,703 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,483,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,015,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $252,495,000 after buying an additional 701,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,784,000 after buying an additional 629,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Best Buy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,114,928 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after purchasing an additional 561,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. This trade represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,051.22. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $73.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 92.91%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

