Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 29,416 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 101.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 56,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 91,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 23,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMT opened at $9.05 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%.

In other Royce Micro-Cap Trust news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 9,160 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $72,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 961,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,569,224.34. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

