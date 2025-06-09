Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 662 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGP opened at $171.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.98.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 122.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

