Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 882 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 25.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 64.3% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 218.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 104,027.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.5%

JCI opened at $103.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,656.62. This represents a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,555 shares of company stock worth $29,536,076. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.