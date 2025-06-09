Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $2,184,364,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 43,447.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,693 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,924,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $353,231,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 50,072.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 804,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,938,000 after acquiring an additional 803,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Baird R W raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.
Insider Activity
In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3%
Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $353.49 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $166.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
