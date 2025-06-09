Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,953 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 807.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $189,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares in the company, valued at $277,633.72. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,267 shares of company stock worth $228,972 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.96 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.97.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

