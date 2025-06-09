Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 27,871.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 68,842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in WEX by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of WEX by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith purchased 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,734.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,616,061.74. This represents a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,441.16. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX opened at $138.54 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $217.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.82.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEX

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.