Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $14,772,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,628,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,500,000 after purchasing an additional 231,407 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $7,633,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $5,382,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 130,263 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE DOCN opened at $28.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

Insider Transactions at DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $92,962.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,592,697.62. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.83.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

