Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at $184,497.72. This trade represents a 54.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

