Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 762.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $4,078,793.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,861,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,472,952.51. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $185,648.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,119.90. The trade was a 6.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY opened at $53.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 0.68. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

