Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 91.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 6,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $174.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.53 and a 200-day moving average of $165.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.47 and a 52 week high of $179.99.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $434,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,750. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J. E. Davis sold 39,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $6,602,115.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,499,370.58. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,263 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,355. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

