Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 80,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $1,051,137.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,253,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,280,289.06. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Priya Gupta sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $171,597.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,010.96. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,859 shares of company stock worth $4,627,418. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Archer Aviation Trading Up 8.7%

ACHR stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.13. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

