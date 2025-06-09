Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Byrna Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,861,000 after acquiring an additional 73,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 293,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYRN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Emily Rooney acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,062. This represents a 7.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Byrna Technologies Trading Up 18.0%

NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $31.35 on Monday. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $710.61 million, a P/E ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Byrna Technologies

(Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.