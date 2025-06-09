Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $339,000 Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,396,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CMF stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.50. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

