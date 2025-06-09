Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $350,000 Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URBN. UBS Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $70.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $5,807,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259. This trade represents a 99.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,332 shares of company stock worth $11,958,079. 31.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

