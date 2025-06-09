Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $352,000 Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 52,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,945,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $78.88 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

