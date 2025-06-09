Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $47,626,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 4,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 263,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after buying an additional 257,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 329,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.01. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.