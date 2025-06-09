Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPC. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPC. Santander began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $57.16.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $6.30 per share. This is a boost from Pilgrim’s Pride’s previous special dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Further Reading

