Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $414,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,528 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 14,738 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,715,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $765,254,000 after buying an additional 1,095,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,721,446 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,828,000 after buying an additional 1,011,755 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,805,000 after buying an additional 1,542,478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,645,000 after buying an additional 1,599,849 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,002,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $121,797,000 after buying an additional 460,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

BEN opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 188.24%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.