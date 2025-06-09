Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,685.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Shares of J stock opened at $127.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

