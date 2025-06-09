Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz SE acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 49.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $222.22 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.84 and a twelve month high of $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day moving average is $219.35.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $208.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.78.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

See Also

