Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $126.68 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

